Warangal: State likely to utilise services of MNREGS field assistants

Warangal: The State government is of the opinion to utilise the services of field assistants of Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) who lost their jobs, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He was speaking at a meeting on Thursday as part of election campaign in favour of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is contesting the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

The State has received awards due to the efforts of MGNREGS employees, Errabelli said. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed concern over field assistants who lost their jobs and is likely to utilise their services," he said.

The economy of the State has taken a dent due to Covid-19 lockdown. Adding more woes, the Central government didn't extend its support to the State. Despite this, the Chief Minister has managed to continue all welfare schemes without a break, the Minister said. He added that all the issues related to employees of Panchayat Raj, MGNREGS and IKP would be dealt smoothly after the elections.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP-led Centre, Errabelli found fault with it for its move to privatise all public sector units (PSUs).

State Planning Commission vice-chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar said that despite the TRS government's success, some parties intentionally resorted to mudslinging. "Welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima are unique. The government succeeded in laying emphasis on farmers by ensuring irrigation facilities and 24-hour free power supply," Vinod Kumar said. Employee union leaders Paritala Subba Rao, Karam Ravinder Reddy and Mohan Rao were among others present.