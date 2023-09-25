Warangal: State witnessing all-round growth says Nannapuneni Narender

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar has been protecting the interests of all the sections of the society, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Releasing fishlings in the Urs Tank here on Sunday, the MLA said that the KCR Government alone would safeguard the interests of the people in Telangana. “The State has been witnessing phenomenal growth due to the efforts of KCR. No other State in the country is on par with Telangana in terms of welfare and development,” Narender said.

Warangal East constituency is also in the forefront of development with the funds flowing in from the State Government, Narender said, referring to the ongoing developmental works, including a multi super-speciality hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. This apart, an integrated Collectorate complex is coming up on the defunct Azam Jahi Mills land. The government also sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the construction of a modern bus station, Narender said.

The MLA also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Goddess Gangamma in the 40th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Corporator Marupalla Ravi and Pujari Vijay were among others present.