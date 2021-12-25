Warangal: Student unions call for 'respect to intellectuality'

Warangal: The activists of several student unions including ABSF, BSF, ASA, SSBMVM and SSF, burned the copies of Manu Smriti near Kakatiya University Gate-I here on Saturday. ABSF Warangal district president Manda Naresh said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a call to publically burn the copies of the Manu Smriti which is an assault on equality and fair mindedness.



"Dr Ambedkar publicly burned Manu Smriti by placing it on a special pyre amid cheers from the untouchables on December 25, 1927," Naresh said. He said that the book revered by the so-called upper-caste communities is a conspiracy against humanity. He said that the Indian Constitution alone teaches us about equality. The Manu Smriti confines women in the kitchen, he said, stating that Ambedkar had taught people to work against the caste system in the country. A person should be honoured based on his intellectuality not by his caste, Naresh said.

Kallepally Prashanth (BSF), M Pavan Kalyan, Krishna (ABSF), D Kiran (ASA), A Nagaraju (SSBMVM), D Srikrishna (SSF), Tummala Rakesh (BSF), Tirupathi, Kranthi, Nagaraju, Rajesh, Pradeepthi, Tulasi, Keerthi, Madhumita, Raju, Ganesh, Pavan and Manishankar were among others present.