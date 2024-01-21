Live
- The transformative power of spirituality: Healing from within
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Telangana govt. appoints new advisors to the government, issues orders
- Telangana Govt to rope in film stars to campaign against drug abuse
- TS puts in more efforts to get national status for Palamuru
- Centre decides to fence Myanmar border: Shah
- Farida Raj: Beacon of hope and resilience
- A Revolutionary Leap in Sustainable Handcrafted Heirloom Fashion
- Malaika Arora narrates childhood hurdles in rented home: It was very difficult
- Hyderabad: Gang involved in facilitating passports for foreigners busted
Just In
Warangal: Technozion showcases students’ talent
The campus of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) was full of activity with the participants showcasing their innovations besides some exhilarating events at the Technozion, the annual fest.
Warangal : The campus of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) was full of activity with the participants showcasing their innovations besides some exhilarating events at the Technozion, the annual fest.
Some of the events included ‘Dutch Auction’ where a product is priced at a value very high and then it is reduced. Participants who quote the price while it is reducing will win it.
Another popular event was the ‘Piezoo Power Arcad’ in which an instrument entirely designed by Electrical Engineering Society gauged the power of a participant. ‘Pixel to Portraits’ saw enthusiastic participation as well.
In addition, participants enjoyed the ‘Meta Rush’ treasure hunt that challenged their knowledge of engineering skills. Apart from this, Forensic Investigation 3D- Custom crafts, and FPV Racing was also organised.
These apart the guest lecture of Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus was one of the highlights.