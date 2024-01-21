Warangal: Technozion showcases students’ talent

Warangal : The campus of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) was full of activity with the participants showcasing their innovations besides some exhilarating events at the Technozion, the annual fest.

Some of the events included ‘Dutch Auction’ where a product is priced at a value very high and then it is reduced. Participants who quote the price while it is reducing will win it.

Another popular event was the ‘Piezoo Power Arcad’ in which an instrument entirely designed by Electrical Engineering Society gauged the power of a participant. ‘Pixel to Portraits’ saw enthusiastic participation as well.

In addition, participants enjoyed the ‘Meta Rush’ treasure hunt that challenged their knowledge of engineering skills. Apart from this, Forensic Investigation 3D- Custom crafts, and FPV Racing was also organised.

These apart the guest lecture of Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus was one of the highlights.