Warangal: Telangana Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar slams Revanth Reddy

Warangal: TPCC President A Revanth Reddy is well known for blackmail politics, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing a press conference along with Whip Balka Suman here on Tuesday, he said that Revanth thinks himself as a big leader merely by virtue of criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"KCR went to jail fighting for Telangana, whereas Revanth was jailed in vote-for-note case," he said, drawing comparison between the two. Further, Vinay alleged that Revanth got the TPCC chief post only by bribing crores of rupees.

"Revanth made tall claims stating that one lakh people would attend the public meeting at Indravelli in Adilabad district, but in the end it turned out to be a huge fiasco," Vinay said. Stating that Congress had done nothing for the welfare of tribal communities, the Government Chief Whip said that the TRS Government alone looked after the empowerment of tribal indigenous people.

The Congress is in jitters ever since the TRS Government has come up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Congress leaders are clueless how to create ruckus on the issue to stop TRS claiming credit for its good deeds, Vinay said.

Balka Suman said that Revanth Reddy has been working as an agent of the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. "KCR rolled out Dalit Bandhu for the upliftment of distressed sections," Suman said. He said that KCR has promised to provide financial assistance to podu farmers under Rythu Bandhu, he said.

Congress which humiliated Baba Saheb Ambedkar has no right to talk about him, he added. Former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.