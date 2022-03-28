Warangal: The other side of Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Politics apart, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao is a man of diverse interests. Despite his hectic schedule everyday as a minister, he also finds time to console and help the people. Especially in his constituency, Palakurthi, he monitors the developments on a day-to-day basis. When the Coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, he made sure all those needy persons were getting treatment at Jangaon and Hyderabad.

He, in fact, had appointed liaisons in Palakurthi, Jangaon and Hyderabad, to get hassle free treatment. This apart, he established the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust, headed by his better half Usha Dayakar Rao to provide assistance to the poor.

The trust also made sure all the poor whose livelihood was affected by the coronavirus lockdown get help. The trust distributed essentials 16 varieties such as rice, pulses, edible oil etc to the poor in Palakurthi Assembly constituency represented by Errabelli. This apart, masks and sanitisers were also distributed to them to protect themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the cultural front, Errabelli has always encouraged artists. Writer Bollikonda Sampath of Kantayapalem under Thorrur mandal in Jangaon district is one among them. Recognising the talent in Sampath, Errabelli encouraged him. On Sunday, the minister released Sampath's video song on Yadadri temple 'Sri Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Namami Bhakta Jana Gundello Sada Nee Pere Smarami'. It was sung by Dhanunjay and produced by Enugonda Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy.