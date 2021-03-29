Warangal to get five integrated markets

Warangal: Efforts are on to set up integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in the city, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister inspected several places for the market on Sunday. He was accompanied by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu. They inspected a site adjacent to the Roads and Buildings Department office, the old Irrigation Office at Nakkalagutta and the Warangal Animal Husbandry Department office.

"We need at least five integrated markets in the city. The onus is on officials to identify suitable sites for setting up markets. Each market needs at least 5 acres for setting up a model market like in Gajwel as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Errabelli said. Stating that the government had sanctioned Rs 24 crore for setting up an integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian market in Lakshmipuram in Warangal, the Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) immediately. He said that sites at Kazipet Old Market and Chintagattu Canal are also under consideration for setting up markets.