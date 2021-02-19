Warangal to host global conference on data tech

Warangal: Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar said that the objective of the 5th Scopus-indexed International Conference on 'Data Engineering and Communication Technology (ICDECT-2021)' to be held on July 15 and 16, 2021 is to present a unified platform for advanced and multi-disciplinary research towards the design of smart computing, information systems, electronic systems.



Releasing the posters and brochures of ICDECT-21 at KITS, Warangal, campus here on Thursday, he said that the theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence, and sustainability that may be applied to provide a realistic solution to variegated problems in society, the environment, and industries. The scope is also extended towards deployment of emerging computational and knowledge transfer approaches, optimizing solutions in a variety of disciplines of computer science, Electronics, and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the conference provides a platform for the scientists to discuss and find advanced solutions to breeding new trends in Computational Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Instrumentation. The conference will also provide a platform for the research community and industry to share the recent developments.

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) HoD Prof B Rama Devi said that all registered and accepted papers of this conference will be published in Springer Lecture Notes on Data Engineering and Communications Technologies (LNDECT), which is indexed by SCOPUS, INSPEC, EI Compendex. The deadline for the paper submission is April 30, 2021. For further details, browse https://kitsw.ac.in/icdect2021/about.html?