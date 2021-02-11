Warangal: TRS cadres told to gear up

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has asked TRS cadres to be on toes as notification for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat to be released at any time. The Minister, who spoke to cadres in Thorrur and Palakurthy on Wednesday, told them to gear up for the Council elections. "Palakurthy should stay ahead of all the Assembly constituencies in the State with regard to party membership drive that commences very soon," he said.

Referring to the election to Council seat, he said that they had conducted preparatory meetings besides focusing on voter enrolment. "The village and mandal-level in-charges need to be active as the notification for the Council seat is expected at any time," he said. He advised the cadres to reach out to the people to explain welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the TRS government.

Stating that Telangana has made rapid strides under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, Errabelli told the cadres to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister in grand manner by taking up Haritha Haram, the flagship programme to increase green cover, on a large scale.

TRS leaders belonging to six mandals – Thorrur, Pedda Vangara, Raiparthy, Palakurthy, Kodakandla and Devaruppula – participated in the meeting.

In another programme, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected Government Model High School at Gurthur under Thorrur mandal.

The Minister interacted with students and enquired about the facilities in the school. He instructed the officials to take measures for the construction of a kitchen shed.