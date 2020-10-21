Warangal: TRS cheated jobless youth says Vannala Sriramulu

Warangal: The TRS, which promised unemployment allowance to jobless youth till they get a job, had conveniently forgotten it, BJP's National OBC Morcha member and former MLA Vannala Sriramulu said. Speaking at the Graduates electorate enrollment programme here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS government has done nothing for the unemployed during the last six years.

"The TRS in its manifesto during the election campaign in 2018 had promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 each to jobless youth. Now Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says that the government was in no position to give allowance to unemployed youth," Sriramulu said.

He found fault with the government for not addressing the problems of private teachers and lecturers who were not getting salaries since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

BJP Warangal Rural district president Kondeti Sridhar appealed to all the graduates to enroll their names in the voter list and teach a fitting lesson to TRS in the upcoming Graduates Council seat of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. It's time for the graduates, private teachers and lecturers to unite and put up a fight against the TRS, he said.

If people give mandate to anyone other than BJP candidate, that person would be a puppet in the hands of KCR, rural district former president Edla Ashok Reddy said. District general secretary Gadipally Rajeshwar Rao, Godasi Ashwin Kumar, Sankatala Srinivas, R Mogili, R Shivakumar and GK Rambabu were among others present.