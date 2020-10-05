Warangal: UPSC prelims held peacefully

Warangal: The prelims exam for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held peacefully here in 16 centres across the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet on Sunday. Of the 6,758 candidates registered for the exam, only 3,301 turned to the exam. The percentage of the attendance was 48.84, according to DRO Vasu Chandra.

Employment and training director K Yakub Naik and Urban District collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the examination centres. They observed the way the question papers were opened. Venue officers DRDO Srinivas Kumar, DEO Narayana Reddy, Centre inspectors, Tahsildars, Kiran Kumar, Rajesh were among others present.