Warangal: V Hanumantha Rao hopes meteoric success

Warangal: Rythu Sangharshana Sabha is to expose the failures of the TRS government, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao (VH) said. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements for the May 6 public meeting at the Arts and Science College Grounds here on Wednesday, VH said that AICC Vice-president Rahul Gandhi will speak about the issues faced by the farmers and the government's failure to address them.

The public meeting will set the tone for the Congress' stupendous success in the next elections, he said. "Since the days of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Congress has always strived hard for the welfare of the farmers," VH said.

VH said that he will request Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting, aiming to garner the support of BC, SC and STs in the near future. Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy were among others who accompanied VH.

With just one day left for Rahul's meeting, the arrangements have picked up pace. Taking it as a challenge, Naini Rajender Reddy has been overseeing the arrangements day and night.