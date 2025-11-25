Warangal West will be transformed into model constituency: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West will be developed into a model constituency for the entire State before the next elections, promised MLA Naini Rajender Reddy here on Monday.

The MLA, along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 1.20 crore at the 62nd division in Somireddy Colony, Kazipet.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the largely rural Kazipet region is being developed in all aspects. He stated that the major local issues have been identified and are being resolved one by one. He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation for the ongoing development activities.

Division corporators Jakkula Ravinder, Syed Vijayashree Rajali, other public representatives, party leaders, activists, and officials participated in the programme.