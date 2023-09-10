Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Weed out errors in voters list: Collector Ila Tripathi
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi held a three-way video conference from the Collectorate’s video conference hall with the District mandals and...
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi held a three-way video conference from the Collectorate’s video conference hall with the District mandals and Gangaram and Kothaguda Election Officers on the action to be taken on same photos entries in the voter list.
On this occasion, the district Collector said that the clusters in the district should examine the photo similar entries in the voter lists and give a check list with remarks to the BLOs and prepare a report through a house-to-house survey.
If the same person is registered in more than two different polling stations, it is recommended to keep him as a voter in one polling station and remove him from the other polling stations as per the voter’s decision. The process has been ordered to be completed by Saturday (tomorrow) evening. It was ordered to examine whether the changes identified in the recently issued SSR are being done properly.
In this video conference, Additional Collector in-charge D. S. Venkanna, RDO K. Satya Pal Reddy, Election d. T. Vijay Kumar, EDM Devender and others participated