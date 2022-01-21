What BJP does for SCs, asks Kadiyam Srihari

Warangal: The BJP which asserts that it would capture all the 19 Assembly constituencies reserved for the scheduled castes (SCs) in the next elections needs to tell the people what it had done to the distressed sections, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said. It may be mentioned here that Srihari's poser comes in the wake of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's recent claims that his party continues to amass the support of the SCs since the formation of Telangana.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, he said that BJP has no moral right to seek the votes of dalits. The BJP-led Centre has been selling off the public sector units (PSUs) though the move was certain to affect the dalits.

Privatisation is to affect the reservation benefits of the distressed section, he said. Referring to the five poll-bound States – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, he said that BJP is certain to taste defeat.

The trend will also continue in the next general elections, he added. He demanded the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to accord national status to the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of the biggest tribal fairs in the world. Srihari also demanded the Centre to establish a tribal university which was assured to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. Referring to the Podu issue, Srihari found fault with Bandi Sanjay. "Sanjay needs to understand that forest lands are the subject of the Centre.

If Sanjay has commitment to grant rights over podu land to tribals, he should approach the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Srihari said.

Instead of uttering something on TRS Government, Sanjay will have to fight with his own party for fulfilling the assurances given under the bifurcation act, Srihari said. Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar and former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik were present with him.