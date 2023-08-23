Young Naga Jyothy to take on Seethakka

Mulugu: The 29-year-old Bade Naga Jyothy could possibly be the youngest contender in Telangana (at least from the BRS) when she files her nomination papers for Mulugu Assembly constituency (Reserved for STs) later this year. It may be mentioned here that the BRS leadership selected Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairperson Naga Jyothy to field her against the Congress’ only sitting MLA in the erstwhile Warangal district, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

In 2014, Azmeera Chandulal won the election on the BRS ticket and went on to become Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister. He lost to Seethakka in the subsequent election in 2018. Against this backdrop, BRS which had not many options in the constituency zeroed in on young and educated Naga Jyothy to face Seethakka, a formidable opponent who already established a strong base in the constituency. Seethakka who extensively roamed all over the constituency especially during the coronavirus pandemic helped the Adivasis by providing essentials.

Born to Bade Nageshwar Rao-Rajeshwari couple at Kalvapally, a remote village under Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district, Naga Jyothy did her schooling in her native village, Tadvai and Hanumakonda, and completed Intermediate at APTWRS in Eturnagaram. She did her graduation and post graduation in Pingle College, Hanumakonda. Later, she also completed B.Ed at Government College of Teacher Education in Hanumakonda.

Naga Jyothy made her political entry in 2018 and got elected as the Sarpanch of Kalvapally as an independent candidate. In 2019, she was elected as the Tadvai ZPTC on BRS ticket, and became vice-chairman of the Zilla Parishad. After the death of ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish in June this year, she assumed charge as the Mulugu ZP chairperson. Naga Jyothy is married to A Jagadish and the couple has a two-year-old son Gahan Sivan Druvan.

Meanwhile, Naga Jyothy made a courtesy call on Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod. Rathod and TSREDCO Chairman Y Sathish Reddy gifted their one month salary Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh to Naga Jyothy besides assuring her of working for her victory in the upcoming elections.