14-year-old girl commits suicide as her mother scolds not to talk on mobile in Guntur district

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide over becoming upset as her mother scolds for not to talk much on mobile. This incident has come into light at Sangam Jagarlamudi village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district.

The deceased identified as K Snehasamitha, who belongs to Sangam Jagarlamudi, is studying in 9th class. Recently, she was seen spending much of the time talking on the mobile.

With this, her mother scolded for not to talk much on the phone. Over this, K Snehasamitha felt very upset and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan when there was no one present in the house on Tuesday afternoon. On receiving the information the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.