2 killed as bikes collide in UP district

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh):Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the dead have been identified as Rakesh, 24, and Munish Giri, 55 and both were residents of Bareilly.

The two were on their way to meet their relatives on Holi when they met with the accident.

The police said Rakesh, Shankar Lal and Avadhesh were on one motorcycle and Munish and Amit were on the other two-wheeler.

Shankar Lal, Awadhesh and Amit have been seriously injured, police said.

Both the motorcycles were being driven at high speed and hence, the impact of the collision was great.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, police said.