24-year-old woman gang-raped, two held in Vellore

Chennai: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three-man at knifepoint in Vellore of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The incident happened in a park next to the Vellore fort.

According to the police, the accused men also thrashed the woman's boyfriend and looted the belongings from them. The locals who noticed them immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case, arrested two culprits and are on the lookout for another. The victim was rushed to the Vellore government hospital for treatment.