A man died over police beating during lockdown in Sattenapalle

In a tragic incident, a young man has lost his life in the police beating. The deceased identified as Mohammed Ghouse (28), a native of Venkatapathy colony in Sattenapalle. The incident happened when Ghouse went to medical shop around at 8:30 am on Monday.

While returning back home on the bike after taking the medicines, he was stopped by the police. When Ghouse said he came out for the tablets, but the policemen didn't listen to his words and thrashed him with the lathi, where he collapsed on the spot.

Immediately, the police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died while receiving the treatment. It's reported that Ghouse is a heart patient and suffered a cardiac arrest while the police were beating him.

This incident has created tension situation, as there was an exemption of curfew between 6 am to 9 am for residents to come out to get the essential items.

Over the incident, Guntur Range IG Prabhakar Rao responded and clarified that the police didn't hit him. When the police confronted him for what he came out, at that time, Ghouse suddenly collapsed.

IG said that Ghouse had a heart problem in the past, and while the police were questioning him, he died due to the heart attack. He further noted that departmental inquiry would be conducted over the issue.

Guntur Additional SP has reached Sattenapalle and initiated the investigation. He visited the incident spot and inquired the details with the policemen who were on duty.

On the other side, the locals and family members alleged that Ghouse died due to the police beating and demanded strict action against the concerned policemen who are responsible for the death.