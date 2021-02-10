Bengaluru: Nigerian held, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Bengaluru: A Nigerian national was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to peddle drugs worth Rs 10 lakh in the city by the police attached to the Central Crime Branch.



The 40-year-old accused is said to have been living in Maragondanahalli in the city for many days and built a network with a few locals to peddle drugs.

"In recent days drug peddling activities are under the scanner of the Crime Branch. We received information about the accused ordering drugs through the dark net. Our officials kept track of their movement before arresting them based on confirmed information," a senior police official said. A complaint has been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar police station and the accused was interrogated to extract information about his contacts and the source of the drugs. Police said that drugs worth 10 lakh, a car and cell phones were seized from the accused.