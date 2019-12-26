Bride is 5-months pregnant on her wedding day, husband gets shocked

West Bengal: The bride sitting on the wedding chair with a 5-months pregnancy has created a flutter in West Bengal. According to the sources, a young woman from Birbhum village has got married to a man who belongs to the same area just two days ago. Soon after the wedding rituals completed, the bride became seriously ill.

A doctor who attended the marriage has examined her and confirmed that she was five months pregnant. On hearing this news, the groom and other wedding attendees went into a deep shock. The relatives of the groom have entered into an argument that the bride's family has cheated them and got the marriage done by hiding the matter. With this, the wedding hall has turned into a battleground.

Over questioning about the incident, it is learned that the bride's friend has a relationship with her and made her pregnant. On knowing this, the man flew away from the village. Upon the receipt of a complaint from the victim, the police have registered a case and investigating further.