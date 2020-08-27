Businessman shot dead in posh Agra colony

Agra: A 44-year-old businessman, Lalit Kathpal, was shot dead allegedly by three bike-borne men near his home in Agra's posh Kamla Nagar colony.

The attack happened on Wednesday evening. The victim's brother Rinku told the police that three men on a motorbike snatched away the bag that Kathpal was carrying and fired a shot that killed his brother, who was driving a two wheeler. The bag that was snatched away contained a tiffin and had no cash, according to the family.

The family runs a cycle-rickshaw assembling unit at Ghatiya market. The two brothers were returning home after closing the establishment.

"The armed bandits hit Lalit's leg with a stick, resulting in imbalance and he fell down on the ground. When I shouted and screamed for help they fired a shot at my brother," Rinku told the police.

Lalit Kathpal was declared dead by doctors in the emergency ward of the S.N. Medical College.

Senior police officials reached the site within minutes of the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar said a team had been constituted to crack the case.

A new police station was opened on August 18 in the Kamla Nagar colony. Most of the residents of this colony are traders and businessmen.