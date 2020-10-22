X
Chittoor: Spurious liquor worth Rs 1.5Lakh seized, 4 held

Police seized 250 spurious liquor bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh and nabbed four bootleggers here on Thursday, according to K Eswar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor. Speaking to media here, the DSP said the offenders used to manufacture the illicit liquor, affixing Military brand liquor labels on the bottles and supplying to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka states

Chittoor: Police seized 250 spurious liquor bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh and nabbed four bootleggers here on Thursday, according to K Eswar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor. Speaking to media here, the DSP said the offenders used to manufacture the illicit liquor, affixing Military brand liquor labels on the bottles and supplying to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka states.

He added special teams were deputed to root out the illicit distilleries in the district. After receiving reliable clues, the police raided the spot near Tirupati- Bengaluru Highway road where certain bootleggers are said to be transporting the illicit and spurious liquor with fake brands, he stated. The accused were identified as J M Chandrasekhar, Chakradhar, the residents of Chittoor and Shivalingam, Velu, the residents of Karnataka state.

