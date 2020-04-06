Drunk men attack father and son over water conflict in Bangaluru

In an incident, two drunk men attacked a father and son after a dispute broke out between them over water at Hoodi area in Bangaluru. The crime came into light when the victim approached the police.

Going into the details, Manjunath (65) is a resident of Hoodi and runs a tea stall near his house. Recently, his neighbours Manish and Harish, who works in a private company, were consuming alcohol at the terrace during the night.

At that time Manjunath's son also went to the terrace for a walk. During the hour, the water supply in the building was stopped, and one of the neighbours asked to check whether the valve is closed.

Manjunath's son, who was unaware of Manish and Harish sitting on the terrace said he don't know. Over this, both picked up a fight accusing him of closing the water valve. With this, Manjunath also went to the top and tried to stop them where they attacked him on his head with a hand Kada.

In the attack, Manjunath sustained a severe head injury and was bleeding heavily. Immediately, his son alerted the police. On receiving the information, Mahadevapura police reached the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital. Later, they took the accused into their custody and are investigating further.