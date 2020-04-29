Fire broke out at HAL premises in Bengaluru

A major fire accident took place at the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd) premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to sources, the fire noticed in the morning around 9 am. On receiving the information, the police and fire tenders reached the spot and put off the flames. Eight fire engines were engaged in the operation, and no casualties reported in the incident.

Responding of the incident, HAL released a statement that the fire broke out in the scrapyard of F&F division at the old airport road. The scarp included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers. There is no damage to any property, and no casualty reported due to fire. An investigation in on.







