Four held for making abusive comments against PM Modi in TN

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared 21 days national-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Recently, PM Modi has given a call to the people to light candles, lamps, or flash mobile phone light on Sunday (April 5) at 9 pm for nine minutes to mark as an expression of solidarity and as a clap for the services of doctors, police and other emergency staff who are in the frontline in the war against Coronavirus.

In this context, few youngsters from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu has made abusive comments against PM Modi. This video has gone viral on social media.

With this, the BJP leaders have lodged the complaint at different police stations across the state. Based on the video, the accused identified Nitin, Abhismanu, Vijin, and Bhavin Nishantha under Marthandam police station limits and took them into their custody.