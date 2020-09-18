Guntur: 28 tonnes of PDS rice stock seized

Guntur: Police seized 28 tonnes of rice meant for Public Distribution System in Cherakupalli near Bapatla town on Friday.



According to police, while PDS rice stock was illegally transporting from Cherakupalli in Guntur district to Nellore district in a lorry, the police stopped the lorry and checked and seized the rice stock. They booked the case against the accused and took up investigation.

When the PDS rice is being sold at low price, the accused collected the rice stock and illegally transporting the rice to Nellore for recycling to make a fast buck.