Hyderabad: 3 more Nepali house burglars held

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur along with Raidurgam police on Sunday arrested three persons of a Nepali gang which was indulged in committing a house burglary on the intervening night of October 5, three other accused were arrested on October 11, while four persons are still absconding. The accused were identified as, Janaki Budayar, Chakra Bhul, Akhilesh Kumar, Netra Bahadur Shahi, Prakash Shahi and Sita Talwar while the absconding ones are Rajender, Vinod Kumar, Devi Ram Damla and Manoj Bahadur Shahi.

According to police, the entire gang was involved in committing house burglaries by working with the respective owners as house maids and after working for a certain period they would cheat on their owners by mixing sleeping pills in their drinks such as tea, coffee or cold drinks and once the family members fainted they would then steal all the valuables and money from the house and fled the country.

The mastermind of the entire conspiracy was Netra Bahadur Shahi who used to identify Nepali men and women working in Hyderabad and would then make friendship with them. After developing close ties, he would then lure them into his trap to commit the offence and once the person agreed to him he used to provide the sleeping pills to be laced with any drinks and as per their plan they would execute the final act, said the investigating officer, G Balraj.

He said, "Their act came to light when the gang committed an offence on the night of October 5, wherein the accused persons working with a family as house maids committed the offence of mixing sleeping pills with the tea and then later on they blindfolded them and fled with the bounty. However, a woman of the family did not lose her consciousness and she resisted their attempts so they threatened her with dire consequences and left the house."

"The gang also had committed such offences earlier in Narsingi PS limits and was on the verge of targeting more families. However, their modus operandi was foiled as six members of the gang were arrested and special teams have been formed to nab the other accused. All the arrested ones were remanded to judicial custody," stated the officer.