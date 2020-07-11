Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters misuse Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts logo

Hyderabad: The famous Geetha Arts, owned by producer Allu Aravind, which is known in Tollywood for giving a number of hits recently became the victim of cybercrime as their logo and name of the company was misused by the cyber fraudsters to lure the budding and struggling actors.



The executive producer of the company, Satya Gamidi, alleged that some unknown fraudsters have made a fake website and fake logo with the name of Geetha Arts and are luring many aspiring actors and are duping them. The fraudsters have taken a lot of money from aspirants pretending to be casting directors and promised them roles opposite Allu Arjun and other top noted actors.

In his complaint, he further noted that the issue was revealed to the management of the company when one of their associates faced the wrath of the fraudsters and he alerted the management.

According to cybercrime officials, they have received a complaint from the executive producer of Geetha Arts and a case has been registered against the unknown fraudsters and the matter is being investigated. Meanwhile the officials of cybercrime and also the management of Geetha Arts have urged the aspiring actors to not fall prey to such fraudsters.