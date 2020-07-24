Hyderabad: Detective department officials arrest cyber stalker

Hyderabad: The detective department of Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested a cyber-stalker for harassing a girl. The accused was identified as Kurnool Mohammed Ahmed (26).



A native of Adoni, Kurnool and was staying in the city from past few years. According to CCS police, they received a complaint from the girl who said that she has an Instagram account and keeps on posting her pictures on the website. She had also added her phone numbers to the account and from there the accused person took the phone numbers and started sending her messages on Whatsapp.

The victim in her complaint further alleged that the accused person demanded an amount of Rs 10,000 and when she denied, he threatened her to morph her photos and post it online. Moreover, the accused also kept the victim's photos as a Whatsapp DP and started building friendship with other girls, said the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, a special team from the detective department was formed to nab the accused and he was arrested under section 354(D) & 509 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the police.