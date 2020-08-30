Hyderabad: Notorious interstate criminal gang of Uttar Pradesh arrested

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police arrested 10 notorious interstate criminal gang members of Kakral Gang from Uttar Pradesh. The accused gang was indulged in breaking into two jewellery shops with an intention to commit burglary. Apart from committing burglary, the gang members were also carrying 2 tamanches (local guns) including 15 live ammunitions along with other house breaking instruments such as iron rods, hammers, cutting pliers, screwdrivers and hacksaw blades.



According to police, the main accused Sakhi Ahmed is a native of Budaun district of UP and is a notorious offender in the State and was also jailed multiple times for committing burglaries. However, after completing his jail term, he hatched a conspiracy to commit burglaries in and around Hyderabad city and with this intention he formed a gang of 10 members. Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said that, after forming the gang they all arrived in the city by DCM consisting of vegetable trays with an intention to commit robberies and were also carrying firearms.

He said, "After their arrival they rented a house in Jagathgirigutta and as per their plan 2 or 3 members of a gang would do recee of the jewellery shops in and around Hyderabad. After finalising a target, the gang would drill the wall of the shops during night times and commit the offence. In such a way, they have committed two burglaries."

"However, after a lot of investigation the gang members were arrested under sections 457, 380 r/w 511 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody. Moreover, the general public is also instructed to not let their houses for rent to any suspicious person and while giving houses on rent their proper verification should be done," stated the officer.