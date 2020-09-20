Hyderabad: Woman detained under PD Act for driving girls to prostitution

Hyderabad: Though it's very common that unsocial elements like rowdy sheeters repeat offenders etc… are detained under (Preventive Detention) PD Act for character correction, but the Rachakonda police has done a different job by detaining a woman offender under PD Act as the woman was trafficking gullible girls into flesh trade.



The accused woman was identified as Sadanala Devi (24), a native of Vijayawada and a resident of Ameerpet who was arrested in the month of July for pushing innocent girls into prostitution.

According to Rachakonda police, the accused woman along with another woman Anjali was operating a human trafficking racket by bringing in poor girls from different States and forcing them into prostitution. The accused women brought in the girls by luring them with jobs and a decent life. When the girls arrived in the city, they forced them to stay in a rented flat in Balkampet and would upload their photos online.

After uploading their photos online they would fix a rate for the girls and once the deal was set the girls were then sent to customers. In all this process the accused women were helped by two other men namely, Rayapuri Vamshi Reddy and Krishna Reddy who acted as transporters, because they would drop the girls at the clients place and bring them back to the flat, said the Commissioner of police, Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat.

"The organised crime of this gang was planned very meticulously as they never dealt directly with any customers because everything was through online mode.

The accused charged Rs. 10,000 to 15,000 from each customer and would pay only Rs. 1000 or 1500 to the girls while sharing the rest among them. However, our intelligence department got a clue of it and the officials from SOT went undercover to nab the culprits and they were arrested," said the CP.

With a view to curb the menace of human trafficking we have decided to implement the PD act on the accused person, said the officer.