Hyderabad: Woman resisting sexual attempt murdered

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against one Venkateshwar Rao (35) for allegedly murdering his colleague Hemalatha (23) as she resisted his sexual attempts.



According to police, the case was filed by the employer Chandrashekar Reddy who said that on Saturday he went out with his team for an assignment at around 2 pm and returned in the night. When he came back he found Hemalatha lying in blood in the kitchen.

He got suspicious and called the alleged accused Venkateshwar Rao to enquire about it because when he was leaving the office it was only the accused and the victim who were present in the office. Venkateshwar Rao then confessed his crime to him over the phone and narrated the turn of events and later switched off the phone, said the police.

Upon hearing the incident from his employee, Chandrashekar Reddy then filed a complaint and narrated the same to the police wherein he said that when he was not in his office at Janapriya colony in LB Nagar, the alleged accused tried to sexually assault Hemalatha and when she resisted his attempts he killed her and fled from the scene. Based on the complaint filed by the employer, we have registered a case against Chandrashekar Reddy and the matter is being investigated, said the police.