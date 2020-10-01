Kamareddy: Three women assaulted, robbed of gold

Kamareddy: Three women including a teenage girl were attacked by robbers at Lingampet Mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district on Wednesday night and two-and-a-half tolas of gold was robbed from them.



The victims, including a girl who is studying intermediate, were assaulted by the robbers who broke into the house by removing tiles of the roof. They attacked the women and forcefully took away the gold ornaments they were wearing. On information, the local police rushed to spot and shifted the injured to Kamareddy Government Hospital. They are being treated at the hospital. The three women lived in Lingampeta mandal centre of Kamareddy district. One of the victims Prameela's husband Sangayya died one-and-a-half years ago and she was living along with two other victims.

District Superintendent of Police Shankar Reddy, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar and Sub Inspector Srikanth inspected the spot. Dog squad and Clues Team staff have collected evidences and are investigating the case.