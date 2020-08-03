Kothagudem: 12 persons held for selling pangolin scales

Kothagudem: Forest officials have arrested 12 people for selling pangolin scales and recovered huge quantity of pangolin scales from their possession.



Forest Divisional Officer (Wildlife Management) Damodar Reddy informed here on Monday that the 10-member gang was arrested in an operation conducted in Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh States.

Based on the confession by the accused in the case, Badavath Ravi of Kothagudem, Shaik Rafi of Guntur, Ramchander Karmakar and Soma Mani Prasad of Hyderabad were arrested.

Similarly, the forest officials have arrested Sunil and Payam Narsimha of Oddugudem in Mulkalpalli mandal in Kothagdudem district; Dileep of Hyderabad; Kompelli Nagaraju and Jarpula Haribabu of Paloncha; Borra Chanti of Pillavagu village, Paloncha; and Soyam Ramchander Rao and Vaggela Srinu of Arlapneta, Dammapeta mandal, who killed a pangolin in Tirumalkunta reserve forest five months ago were also arrested on Sunday. All the arrested were remanded.

The police said that three persons, who were absconding, would be arrested soon. The role of some persons in Assam and West Bengal states was also suspected in the racket. It was suspected that three to five pangolins in Dammapet forests in Kothagudem district might have been killed.

FDO Damodar Reddy, FDO Appaiah, DFO (Vigilance) Ramana Reddy and other staff took part in the operation. PCCF R Shoba and DFO Kothagudem Ranjeet Nayak appreciated the efforts made by the officials and the staff in busting the racket.