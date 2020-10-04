Kurnool: 11 arrested for cricket betting

Kurnool: Nandyal III-Town police on Saturday arrested 11 people for indulging in cricket betting. The accused were produced before media in the presence of trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore and Nandyal Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) M Chidananda Reddy at III-Town police station.



Addressing media, trainee IPS Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore said the accused formed a gang and organising cricket betting in a rented house near Noonapalli. Acting on tip-off, the police raided the house, arrested 11 persons and seized a cash of Rs 3,02,000, 18 mobile phones, 3 TV sets, a car and two motor bikes from their possession.

Stating some accused gave a slip to police, he said a man hunt was launched to nab the absconding accused. A case has been registered under Gaming Act and the accused will be produced in the court.