Kurnool: Man posing as intelligence DSP held

Kurnool: Gonegandla police on Monday arrested one Saggala Kiran Kumar alias Ravi Kumar for cheating people by posing as an intelligence DSP. Presenting the accused before media, DSP Venkatramaiah said Saggala Kiran Kumar used to secure the details of deceased who died on various grounds from MROs, VROs and police officials by posing as intelligence DSP. Later he calls the family members of deceased and tells them that the deceased was sanctioned some amount under life insurance or chief minister's relief fund.

To claim the amount or to deposit the amount into their accounts, the DSP said the accused will demand the kin of family members to deposit some amount towards GST and other service charges. Without giving time to them for a secondary thought Saggala Kiran Kumar would tell that the amount will go back if they did not deposit it immediately.

He would give some account numbers for depositing the amount or get the amount paid through phone pay, google pay or other online means. After getting the amount, he will switch off the phone, the DSP said.

For some time, the accused was taking shelter in Raichur, Ballary, Hubali, Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka state. On Monday, the accused came to Kurnool to see his mother at Budarpeta.

On learning about he was visiting Kurnool, the Gonegandla police laid a trap and took him into custody on the outskirts of Kodumur, said the DSP Venkatramaiah.

The police also seized a mobile phone along with three sim cards and a cash of Rs 25,100 from his possession. After filing a case under relevant sections, the DSP said the accused was produced in Pathikonda court for initiating further action.