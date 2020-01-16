Man kills wife by injecting her with pesticides over illegal affair in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A man has allegedly murdered his wife by injecting her with pesticides over getting angry that she disclosed to everyone about his illicit affair with another woman. This incident has taken place at Ramanagara in Karnataka.

Going into details, Venkatesh, a native of Ramanagara works as a data entry operator in a private hospital. He got married to Deepa (24) on March 29, 2019.

However, before the marriage, Venkatesh had an illicit affair with another woman. Recently, Deepa came to know about the affair and disclosed it with her parents.

On this, her parents arranged a panchayat and confronted Venkatesh in front of the elders. The issue got settled when he assured them that he will put the end to his affair and would take good care of his wife.

Over suspicious of the husband's behavior, Deepa kept an eye on him and found that he is still continuing the relationship with another woman. When Deepa questioned her husband over this, he replied rashly. On this issue, the couple often quarreled with each other.

In this context, Venkatesh thought that his wife is an obstacle to his illegal affair, decided to murder her. On Monday midnight, when Deepa was sleeping, he injected pesticides to her through a needle. As she went into an unconscious state. he rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed dead.

On hearing the death news, Deepa's parents expressed deep shock and lodged a complaint against Venkatesh in the police station. Over receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and took Venkatesh into their custody. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report confirmed that Deepa died due to injecting pesticides. When police interrogated Venkatesh in their style, he admitted the crime.