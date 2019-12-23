Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Crime

Mother, daughter died as lorry hits bike in Prakasam district

Mother, daughter died as lorry hits bike in Prakasam district
Highlights

Ongole: In an incident, a mother and daughter died in a road accident when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind on the national highway near...

Ongole: In an incident, a mother and daughter died in a road accident when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind on the national highway near Paluru in Prakasam district on Sunday. In the incident, the father sustained severe injuries.

According to the police, D Purnachandra Rao of Kandukur is working as an electrician and his wife Vijaya works as a teacher at Guru Datta school here in the town. The couple has two children.

The elder son Lingaiah Naidu is studying 8th grade at a school in Pernamitta and daughter Sri Vidya stays with her parents and studying fourth class in Kandukur. As Sunday is a holiday, the family went to see their son on the bike.

At around 11 am, they reached near Paluru, a speeding lorry collided with their bike from behind. In the incident, Vijaya came under the wheels of the vehicle and crushed to death, the daughter Sri Vidya also died on the spot, and father Purnachandra Rao sustained severe injuries.

Immediately, the other motorists who were passing through the route informed 108 ambulance service and rushed to Ongole RIMS. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, shifted the bodies to the hospital, registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn23 Dec 2019 11:31 AM GMT

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn't support NRC

Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise...


Top