Mother, daughter died as lorry hits bike in Prakasam district

Ongole: In an incident, a mother and daughter died in a road accident when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind on the national highway near Paluru in Prakasam district on Sunday. In the incident, the father sustained severe injuries.

According to the police, D Purnachandra Rao of Kandukur is working as an electrician and his wife Vijaya works as a teacher at Guru Datta school here in the town. The couple has two children.

The elder son Lingaiah Naidu is studying 8th grade at a school in Pernamitta and daughter Sri Vidya stays with her parents and studying fourth class in Kandukur. As Sunday is a holiday, the family went to see their son on the bike.

At around 11 am, they reached near Paluru, a speeding lorry collided with their bike from behind. In the incident, Vijaya came under the wheels of the vehicle and crushed to death, the daughter Sri Vidya also died on the spot, and father Purnachandra Rao sustained severe injuries.

Immediately, the other motorists who were passing through the route informed 108 ambulance service and rushed to Ongole RIMS. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, shifted the bodies to the hospital, registered a case and investigating further.