Odisha woman commits suicide in East Godavari district

In a tragic incident, a young woman belongs to Odisha has committed suicide at a prawn's farm on Vadlamuru road in Peddapuram mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the deceased identified as M Padma (24) who works in the prawn's farm for some time and become friend with her co-worker, which later developed into a love affair.

Recently, her lover started to avoid her, with this Padma became very upset. In this context, she has committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan while on duty in the factory.

On hearing Padma's death news, her friends Sonali, Manisha, and Gangi who also belong to Odisha has collapsed on the ground. Immediately, the locals rushed them to Peddapuram area hospital. Upon receiving the information, SI V Suresh reached the spot, examined the body, registered a case and investigating further.