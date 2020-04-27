Police case booked on man for impregnating woman on pretext of marriage in Krishna district

The police have booked a case against a person for impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage in Krishna district. The incident came into light when the victim approached the police.

Going into the details, a young woman, who belongs to a village in Penamaluru mandal was working as a receptionist at a private hospital near Autonagar in Vijayawada. At the workplace, she made friendship with V Madhu Kiran, a native of Kankipadu mandal, which later developed into a love affair.

On the pretext of marriage, he took her to the farmlands near Chodavaram and sexually assaulted her. Taking advantage, he repeatedly raped her. As a result, she conceived and asked him to marry her, where he believed her that he'd get married after the end of the lockdown.

Recently, the woman fell sick, and family members rushed her the hospital. The doctors said her health condition is very critical and need to perform an abortion to save her life.

With this, the family elders approached Madhu Kiran to marry her, where he refused to do so. Immediately, the victim lodged a complaint with Penamaluru police on Sunday. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and are investigating further.