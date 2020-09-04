Policeman found hanging in his room in Meerut

Meerut:A head constable posted in the Brahmapuri police station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district was found hanging at his quarters within the premises.

The victim Mange Ram was in-charge of the station malkhana (storeroom for arms and ammunition).

Police said that the reason for the suicide is not clear, but a prescription for anti-depressants was recovered from his pocket.

Sources said that Mange Ram last spoke to his family over the phone around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and then left for his quarters.

Constable Ajay Kumar, his roommate, said, "I reached the quarters around 8 p.m., but found the room locked from inside. Even after banging on the door repeatedly, there was no response. I even tried calling him on his phone, but to no avail. Then I realised that something was amiss and broke open the door with the help of others. We found him hanging from the ceiling."

Superintendent of Police (city) Akhilesh Narain said, "The motive behind the suicide is not clear, but we are looking at all angles. An inquiry is on."

Keeping in mind the rising number of suicides among the police personnel due to stress and other reasons, the Uttar Pradesh Police had, last year, chalked out a plan to deal with the crisis in a professional manner by engaging experts.

The plan also included providing remedial measures on a regular basis for all personnel, especially constables and sub-inspectors, considering their job profiles.