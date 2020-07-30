Sultanabad: Two thieves land in police net

Sultanabad: The police officials nabbed two persons, who were allegedly involved in various theft cases. They also booked a case against a woman, who lodged false complaint in the police station in Sultanabad in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, DCP P Ravinder said the two accused were identified as Kuncham Ravi (19) and Bodasu Babu (20), both residents of Kottapally village of Karimnagar district.

On receiving a complaint from Vanitha, daughter of Gattaiah, resident of Sultanabad mandal, that two persons broke into their house in late hours on July 22 when they were out of the town and robbed seven tola gold and Rs 1 lakh cash and two cell phones from their house. The police booked a case and took up investigation under the supervision of Circle Inspector Mahendar Reddy.

When Sub-Inspector Upendar along with ASI Thirupathi, constables Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Shantaiah were conducting patrolling, they noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner on a bike. The police nabbed the due, who were trying to escape from them and after enquiry they accepted various thefts they did. To lead a luxurious life, both Ravi and Babu started robberies. They identify locked houses in daytime and loot in the night and enjoyed luxurious life by selling the booty. The police registered a case against K Ravi and B Babu and shifted them to remand.

Meanwhile, police also booked a case against Vanitha, who filed theft case, for lodging wrong complaint with the police. During the interrogation, the thieves - K Ravi and B Babu – informed that they stole two cell phones worth about Rs 20,000 each only. But Vanitha in her complaint said that seven tola gold and Rs 1 lakh was also stolen from the house.

For lodging a wrong complaint and wasting the valuable time of police personnel, a case was registered against Vanitha.

DCP Ravinder warned the people not to lodge wrong complaints and try to misguide the department. If the police found out that the complaint is false, then the complainants has to face severe consequences and also case will be registered against such persons.