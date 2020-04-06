Swimming took away lives of two students in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, two students drowned accidentally while swimming in a lake in Krishna district. The deceased identified as P Sanjay (14) and Manoj (15) belongs to Kakaravai village in Vatsavai mandal.

Sanjay is studying in 8th class, and Manoj is in 10th class. The students remained at home as the schools were declared holidays over the lockdown due Coronavirus. On Sunday, both went to the lake near the village for swimming, drowned accidentally and died on the spot.

The locals noticed the boys and informed the matter to their parents. However, the incident area falls under Motamarri village at Bonakal mandal in Khammam district. Upon receiving the information from the deceased family members, the police registered a case and are investigating further.