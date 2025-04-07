Teen Claims She Was Kidnapped, Gang-Raped by 22 Men Over Several Days in Varanasi

A 19-year-old woman from Varanasi has alleged that she was kidnapped and gang-raped by 22 men over the course of several days. Police have arrested six individuals, with a manhunt underway for the remaining suspects.

The young woman, who resides in the Lalpur area of north Varanasi, went missing on March 29 after leaving her home to visit a friend. This was not unusual for her, but when she failed to return, her family filed a missing person report on April 4.

Later that day, the woman was reportedly drugged and abandoned by her captors at the Pandeypur intersection. She managed to find her way to a nearby friend's house and was later taken back home. After returning, she confided in her father about the traumatic events she endured, prompting him to file a complaint with the police.

According to the victim's complaint, the assaults took place at multiple locations, including a hookah bar, a hotel, a lodge, and a guest house. The document, obtained by NDTV, states that a total of 22 men were involved in the sexual assault.

A police investigation is currently underway, and several arrests have been made, with suspects from the Hukulganj and Lallapura areas taken into custody on the same night. However, authorities have been cautious in releasing information, as some of the accused may be minors.

Chandrakant Meena, a senior officer of the local police, clarified that the sexual assault complaint was not initially filed by the victim or her family. "The rape complaint was lodged only on April 6," he confirmed to reporters.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working to apprehend the remaining suspects.