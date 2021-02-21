Two brothers killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Firozabad (UP): Two brothers were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Sunday.



The accident took place late Saturday night in Sirsaganj area when the two were on the way to Etawah, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Sirsaganj Indu Prabha Singh said that the deceased have been identified as Rahul (25) and his younger brother Sunil, resident of Matsena in Firozabad.

Both the brothers were rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared dead, the CO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.