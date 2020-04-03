Two held, liquor worth Rs 1.25 lakh seized in Bengaluru

With the 21 days national-wide lockdown, all shopping malls, bars, restaurants, and wine shops are remained closed till April 14th. Apart from essential products, the sales of other items is an offence.

Taking advantage of the lockdown, some people try to encash the situation by selling alcohol illegally at a high price. On receiving the information, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru have arrested two persons for selling liquor illegally and seized alcohol bottles worth Rs 1.25 lakh from their possession on Thursday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Commissioner of Karnataka Police, Sandeep Patil said that a case has booked against the accused, who were trying to sell liquor illegally at high prices. The complete details of the incident are yet to be known.