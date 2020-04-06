Two youth hospitalized after consuming surgical spirit in Karnataka
Highlights
In a freak incident, two youth were hospitalized after they consumed surgical spirit. This incident has come into light at Hubli town in Karnataka....
In a freak incident, two youth were hospitalized after they consumed surgical spirit. This incident has come into light at Hubli town in Karnataka. Due to the lockdown situation over Coronavirus, the sales of alcohol banned across the state.
With this, six people got surgical spirit from a pharmacy and consumed it, where two become critically ill and rushed to a private hospital for treatment. On the incident, the police registered a case, took the remaining friends, who are out of danger into their custody and are investigating further.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story