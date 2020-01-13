Woman brutally killed by boyfriend in Krishna district

Vijayawada: In a tragic incident, a married woman was brutally killed by her boyfriend over suspicious. Both were in a living relationship for nearly 15 years. This incident has taken place in Krishna district.

According to the sources, Vijayalakshmi, a native of Vissannapetaa village got married to M Maresh of Dundiralapadu at Gampalagudem mandal 17 years ago. After the birth of the daughter, both got separated in the presence's the elders.

Later, she entered in a living relationship with G Rajesh, who belongs to Chandragudem village in Mylavaram mandal for the last 15 years. In this, context, Rajesh developed suspicious on Vijayalakshmi that she is having an illegal affair with another man and often quarrel on this issue.

On Friday, when Vijayalakshmi was cleaning the vessels in the house, a clash broke out between them, which led to a heated argument, where Rajesh attacked her with an iron rod by hitting it on her head.

In the attack, she died on the spot and the accused flew away from the scene. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime site, registered a case and arrested Rajesh at Borragudem on Sunday.